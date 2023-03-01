Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 meets Thursday, March 9th at 6:30 PM in the Union Township Senior Center. Doors open at 5:45 PM. FOOD will be served at 6:00 PM.

Our guest speaker will be Gary Knepp, Author of Beyond the Names. His book relates the biographies and the military service stories of the 38 veterans from Clermont County who died in Vietnam. Gary will be relating the story of Dennis G. Johnson, a rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Division. Dennis was awarded the Silver Star for rescuing a crew from a burning helicopter. A few months later he was killed in action on Dong Ma Mountain (Hill 328) in the Quang Tri Province. While writing Beyond the Names, Gary researched each veteran at the National Archives in Washington and visited Vietnam where he planted a grove of trees honoring the men portrayed in the book.

The Union Township Senior Center is located at 4350 Aicholtz Road – Eastgate. All veterans all eras welcome. For more information about Vietnam Veterans Chapter 649, visit www.vva649.org.