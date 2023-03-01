New Richmond Middle School intervention specialist Sarah Stapleton is one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Gold Star Teacher Award.

The finalists were chosen out of 800 nominees for the award, which began with a partnership between Gold Star Chili and The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati four years ago.

In addition to her dedication to her students, Ms. Stapleton leads Project Lunchbox, helping provide meals for over 120 students each weekend to help fight food insecurity among her students.

New Richmond Middle School principal Court Lilly praised Ms. Stapleton for her devotion to the district and the community as a whole.

“Ms. Stapleton is an extremely deserving candidate for this award,” Lilly said. “She has demonstrated her dedication to NRMS and the entire New Richmond District. She arrives early and stays late nearly every day to ensure all of her students have what they need. She volunteers for the community and is kind to everyone she encounters. We are proud to have her as a teacher at New Richmond Middle School!”

The winning teacher will receive $1,000 along with a $500 donation to their school, Gold Star coupons for students and staff and additional prizes. Voting ends March 10, 2023.

To vote for Ms. Stapleton, text ‘Stapleton’ to 24454. You may also vote online at www.goldstarchili.com.