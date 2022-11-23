Felicity’s Brooklyn Wehrum looks to drive toward the basket. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

The Felicity-Franklin girls basketball team tipped off the season on Friday, November 18 with a big non-conference victory.

Playing on a Friday night for the first time since falling to Georgetown 54-30 on November 28, 2008, the Lady Cardinals took down the visiting Lady Titans 47-41. The win in the season opener marked the second such victory in the past three seasons for the Lady Cardinals.

“It was really fun to have a home opener on a Friday night,” Felicity head coach Josie Buckingham said. “It’s been a very long time, so I think it was really fun. We had a lot of people in the stands, that was cool.”

“We had good effort, got up by quite a bit,” Buckingham said. “Kind of backed down a bit, let them ease their way back into it. They got a little close.”

Felicity led 12-6 after one quarter and 28-14 at halftime. St. Bernard outscored the Lady Cardinasl 13-7 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the fourth period to pull within six but they couldn’t get any closer.

One day later, Buckingham and the Lady Cardinals traveled east to Manchester for the Manchester Tipoff Classic. The Lady Cardinals battled Southeastern in that contest, falling 64-27 to drop to 1-1 on the season.

“Lot of unforced turnovers,” Buckingham said. “They’re a good team, especially defensively. They were in our faces. Some of our young girls just aren’t used to diversity or that kind of pressure at all. It showed a lot of our weaknesses.”

Southeastern also has height on the inside, making it tough for the Lady Cardinals to get anything going offensively.

“The overall effort was really good,” Buckingham said. “We struggled going through our plays and stuff, but our defense picked it up a little bit from yesterday. The just found all these different ways to score.”

Felicity is scheduled to open league play against Clermont Northeastern on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played in Felicity.