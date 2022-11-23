The League for Animal Welfare is partnering with seven area veterinary clinics to provide more than 250 free spay/neuter surgeries for Clermont County pets.

Bethel Community Pet Hospital, Burroughs Veterinary Services, Clermont Animal Hospital, Hopewell Animal Hospital, Owensville Animal Hospital, Pet Wow – Highland Heights, and Rolling Hills Veterinary Services will provide the surgeries starting the week of Monday, December 5.

“In 2022, intake into area animal shelters – including the League for Animal Welfare – is at an all-time high. With inflation affecting so many residents, the cost of pet care is one factor driving this unparalleled relinquishment of pets,” said Devon Smith, executive director of the League for Animal Welfare. “This community spay/neuter event will help our neighbors access spay/neuter surgeries, which are a critical service that helps control pet overpopulation and keep our pets healthy and with their owners.”

People interested in having their pets spayed or neutered should contact the League for Animal Welfare directly at 513-735-2299 for more information and to schedule an appointment for their dog or cat.