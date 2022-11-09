The Batavia Rotary Club was pleased to host a visit from the Honorable Justice Sharon Kennedy on Tuesday, September 20.

A member of the Ohio Supreme Court, Justice Kennedy did a tremendous job describing the relationship between the founding of America and the Rotary Club Four-Way Test which is applied to thoughts, speech, and actions. The Four-Way Test asks: 1. Is it the Truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?, and 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? It serves at the Rotary code of ethics in each club around the world.

Justice Kennedy took the Batavia Club on a compelling historical timeline of the founding of America, starting with the theory of forming a Republic including the crafting of a Declaration of Independence in 1776. She then referenced the American Revolution, the ratifying of the Northwest Ordinance at the Constitutional Convention, and the establishment of the Constitution of the United States in 1787. Through this interesting journey of those eleven years spanning the founding of America, Justice Kennedy connected the events of those tremendously crucial years to the very concepts of the Rotary Four-Way Test that was established by Rotarian Herbert J Tayler in 1932. She pointed out the many examples of when and where the Founding Fathers displayed their concern for truth, for fairness for all, for the building of goodwill and better friendships, and for creating a country that would be beneficial to all.

The Batavia Rotary Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. To attend an upcoming meeting or to present a program to the club, visit bataviaohiorotary.org or email clubadmin@bataviaohiorotary.org.