The Friends of Stonelick volunteer committee, in partnership with Stonelick State Park, has focused their efforts on the beautification of the campground and park during the 2022 season.

With several upgrades and brand new installments, the Friends of Stonelick have worked closely with local businesses and volunteers to erect a new basketball court, install an 18-disc golf course, upgrade docks, designed a sunset trail with the Sherry Conover memorial swing, and invested in new playground equipment with a generous grant from Duke Energy.

The support from Duke Energy highlighted the need for a new swing set on the campground’s spacious play area. With hundreds of families and children visiting Stonelick State Park each year, the Friends of Stonelick are thankful for Duke Energy’s grant to create a fun, safe space for children to play and grow.

With a hefty goal to add onto the playground each year, the Friends of Stonelick rely on grants and support from fellow outdoor enthusiasts. Donations are accepted at the campground’s shelter and online on Stonelick State Park Friends Group Facebook. Membership to the Friends of Stonelick is open year-round where volunteers come together with a common goal to beautify the State Park and encourage visitors to enjoy the diverse wildlife and foliage of Stonelick.

Family-friendly fun is the focus of Stonelick Campground, where Friends of Stonelick hold events during the camping season like the Memorial Day parade including Stonelick Fire Department, the highly anticipated Big Foot Weekend, Amazing Race competition, spooky Halloween campouts, and more! Locals are encouraged to get involved as volunteer opportunities at the campground are endless and spotlight the passionate campers of Stonelick State Park and the Friends of Stonelick.

By Rebecca Matteson, Friends of Stonelick Member