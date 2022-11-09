We are nearing Nov. 11 so I will take this time to tell you about some of our Veterans. I interviewed several guys and guess what a few gals. It was great talking to them and it made me more thankful than ever for them. I will tell you a little about Lisa. She escaped the death camp with her family and then spent 10 years in refugee camps in China from age seven to 17. She was so grateful to the US for saving her that she joined the Air Force and served. A truly great lady. I talked to another lady who enlisted and served four years in the Navy. She joined to help herself to a better life. One of the volunteers at the American Legion helps out in honor of his father who served in WWII in Normandy. A few of the guys I talked to were drafted. My husband was drafted during the Viet Nam war. His father offered to pay his way to Canada to avoid the draft, but he chose to go and was exposed to Agent Orange as all who were there were exposed. A couple of guys told me they joined to get away from a bad home life. Most of them joined to better themselves. I think they did! I lived through the Viet Nam years. I had a son while my husband served. The Viet Nam veterans were not-not welcomed home. One guy who was stationed in Texas told me he couldn’t wear his uniform outside of the Post for fear of getting beat up because he was in the military. I am sure you have heard the ads on television about Camp Lejeune. I was told it was known the water was bad way back in the day. All I spoke to said they would serve again. They were glad to serve and learned so much. They saw a lot of bad things. Some are almost deaf. Most have physical issues because of their service.

I hope you celebrate Veterans Day. Thank God with me as I thank God for those who served.