Ernest “Ernie” Charles Mickles of Batavia, OH. Passed away on October 21, 2022, at the age of 69. Born on June 16, 1953, in Middlesboro, KY. Loving father of Anna Mickles, Christina Mickles, Brian (Valerie) Mickles and the late Charles Ernest Mickles. Father-in-law of Amy Mickles. Caring grandfather of Debrah, Faith, Hope, Cody, Clayton, Kailyn, Vincent, Alexander, Anthony, Keirstine, Alyssa and Dale. Dear brother of Wayne (Janice) Mickles, Angela (Albert) Stahl and the late Randy Mickles. Cherished son of Mary Elizabeth (nee Johnson) Mickles and the late Charles Junior Mickles. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Ernie proudly served in the United States Army. He worked for 30 plus years and retired from PMC Specialties in St. Bernard. Ernie took over “The Gathering Place” in Newtonsville, OH from his parents where he cooked and made many lifetime friendships. His hobbies were collecting old coins and firearms. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was always tinkering with something. Friends will be received from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where a military honor service will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday followed by a memorial service. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ernie Mickles to the American Disabled Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301