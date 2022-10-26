Williamsburg’s Alex Ervin made a one-handed touchdown reception in the first half of the Wildcats’ win over CNE. Photo by Garth Shanklin.

Clermont Northeastern and Williamsburg battled each other in another gridiron classic to close out the regular season on Friday, October 21.

By the time the final whistle blew, Williamsburg had held on for a 37-31 victory on the road.

The Wildcats jumped ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a touchdown pass from J.J. Miller to Alex Ervin. CNE answered immediately thanks to a 38-yard run by Jake Mott and a 30-yard touchdown pass from Josh Groeber to C.J. Boothby. The two-point try failed and the Rockets trailed 7-6 at the 8:49 mark of the first quarter.

After a fumble, CNE took a brief lead on a 30-yard touchdown run by Mott. Connor Yeager’s extra point gave the Rockets a 13-7 advantage with 2:48 on the clock in the first quarter.

Williamsburg scored as time expired in the first period on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Ervin, who snagged it with one hand for the score. The extra point put the Wildcats on top 14-13 at the end of one quarter.

In the second period, Williamsburg jumped ahead 21-13 on a 10-yard run by Miller. CNE answered with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Groeber to Grant Brown and a two-point run by Mott to tie the game with 5:04 left in the half.

Luke Lindsey kicked a field goal for the Wildcats, putting them ahead 24-21 late in the half.

CNE drove down the field but threw an interception to Miller, who returned it to the Williamsburg five and drew a penalty as time expired.

With the untimed down, the Wildcats struck for a touchdown from Miller to Ervin again to take a 31-21 lead into halftime.

CNE struck midway through the third for a touchdown pass from Groeber to Boothby after the Wildcats turned it over on downs deep in their own territory. That score cut the Williamsburg lead to 31-28.

Miller then found Landon Harcourt for a 43-yard touchdown play in the fourth quarter, breaking Williamsburg’s single-season passing record in the process. The two-point pass after a high snap failed, giving the Wildcats a 37-28 lead with 8:53 left.

On the very next drive, Groeber appeared to have cut that deficit to three with a shovel pass that resulted in a touchdown. After a brief conference, the officials flagged the play for an illegal forward pass and CNE had to settle for a field goal to cut the deficit to 37-31 with 6:04 remaining.

The CNE defense held, forcing a turnover on downs with 2:03 remaining. The Rockets crossed midfield but Miller recorded his second interception of the game with 14.7 seconds left, ending the threat.

Unofficially, Miller completed 19 of 40 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and another score. Ervin had eight receptions for 78 yards and three touchdowns. Jace Canter tallied 86 yards on four grabs. Bryce Lilie had 48 yards on two receptions.

Trystan Gries led Williamsburg with 65 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also had 35 yards on two receptions.

Groeber completed 12 of 25 passes for 228 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Mott had 209 yards rushing on 14 carries. Boothby totaled 155 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches. He also had 28 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Brown finished with two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded seven tackles, as did Mott and Andrew McIntosh. Mason Butler led CNE with eight tackles.

With the win, Williamsburg earned the No. 5 seed in the Division VI, Region 24 bracket. The Wildcats host No. 12 Twin Valley South, a team that defeated CNE 46-7 in week eight, on Friday, October 28 at 7 p.m.