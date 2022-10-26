Artists, crafters and Direct Sales Representatives will fill the hallways at Batavia Elementary School on Saturday, October 29th for the 2022 Bulldog Fall Arts and Crafts Festival. Guests will be able to get a jump on early Christmas shopping from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm with booths filled with anything from beautiful wreaths, handmade jewelry, woodworking, vintage designs, glass painting and much, much more. Over 70 participants will be available with a lot of gift giving variety. This event which benefits the Batavia Schools Music Department will have guests enjoying short mini concerts throughout the day from the Batavia Choral Department. A raffle for a $250. Amazon Gift Card will also be a part of the activities for the day. Lunch will be available for purchase while at the festival. This juried event in it’s fourth year at Batavia and is sure provide an enjoyable day of shopping.