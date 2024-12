Succulent Garden Gifts has been selected for the 2022 Best of Milford Award in the Plant Nursery category by the Milford Award Program.

Each year, the Milford Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Milford area a great place to live, work, and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Milford Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Milford Award Program and data provided by third parties.

