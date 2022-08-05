Carolyn Ann Stroud of Midland, Ohio, passed away on July 26, 2022, at the age of 77.

Born October 29, 1944, in Clermont County, Ohio, daughter of Henry and Hazel (nee Kirskaddon) Stahl. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is described by her family as a peacemaker, graceful-especially in her suffering, and loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Dennis R. Stroud; children, Janet (Lyle) Fenner, Robert (Tracy) Stroud, and Brian (Charlene) Stroud; grandchildren, Thomas (Shelbie) Stroud, Crystal (Allen) White, Nick (Bridgett) Stroud, Maria (John) Ference, Logan (Anna) Stroud, and Jordan (Chloe Kidd) Stroud; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Henry, Clayton, Charlie, Owen, Wesley, and Margaret; sister, Shirley Finley; brother, Jim (Wonnie) Stahl; sister-in-law, Teresa Stahl; her dog, Tiny.

Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Jo Ann Walker; brother, Donald Stahl; brothers-in-law, Pat Finley and Calvert Walker.

Friends were received from 6-8pm on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home-Blanchester.

The funeral service was held at 10am on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Tufts Schildmeyer-Blanchester, with Pastor Paul Crisp officiating.

Interment tool place at Westboro Cemetery.

At the request of the family, memorial donations may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

