The Williamsburg Garden Club is proud to be the sponsor of the Patriotic Doors of Williamsburg!

We wanted to do something new this year to encourage our community to showcase their patriotism and make people smile. The idea of decorating doors and planting pots for the fronts of our homes was the catalyst for Patriot Doors in Williamsburg.

We wanted to encourage creativity, patriotism, and just plain fun.

It made us smile to drive down Main Street and see so many homes decorated in flags and banners.

To drive through the village seeing porches, and front yards full of flags and wreaths. A huge thank you to everyone who participated!

Thank you to Mayor Lefker and Administrator, Andrew Gephart for helping us by decorating the Administration Office and adding flags and banners along Main Street.

What a difficult task we have undertaken. As a committee deciding on the winners has been daunting. EVERYONE, every single entry showed great thought and consideration. Every entry made us proud of our community.

Sandy Kiser on North High Street showcased her home in stars and stripes and a cut-out of a soldier saluting the flag.

Phyllis Prewitt’s home on Gay Street with its star-studded decorated porch, pinwheel and RW&B flags gave a patriotic welcome to her door.

Donna Carter on South Second Street highlighted her historic home with stars and banners and flags. Her planters included flags along her walk.

Toni Teague decorated her Main Street door with stars and stripes and RW&B globe lights that lit up at night.

Kim Caudill on N. High Street used unique star buntings and RW&B stars to highlight her red door.

Ryshel Bowling’s home on Gay Street highlighted her door with “Home of the Free Because of the Brave” large signs.

The South Front Street home of Jessica Wenzel used antique buntings and a large Freedom and long flag sign to highlight her flag wreath door.

Kathy Smith on Spring Street decorated her gorgeous red brick home with Large buntings, and flag, and Uncle Sam.

Mary Jo O’Brien shared her inspirational apartment door “Home of the Free Because of the Brave sign with a single bunting.

The most amazing wreath of multiple ribbons and “Sweet Freedom” graced Paulette Woods door on South Broadway.

Amy Breeze on Old St. Rt. 32 showed us how to decorate a log home with stars and flags and a quaint red lantern.

On South Second Street, Patricia Harker-Lohbeck used stars and a wagon full of red flowers to showcase her home.

Missi Brown on West Main Street was the first to capture our attention with her buntings at every window and her walkway lined with flags.

And our winners…

Third Place Winner – Amanda Myers on Bass Road. She used antique pedestals, a chalkboard & a lantern to highlight June in Olde Williamsburgh at her door. Her star-studded draped wreath was original in design.

Our Second Place Winner always decorates in a Patriotic Theme. Her birthday is July 3rd! Her quaint cottage is decorated in buntings, flags, red geraniums and a red, white and blue wind sock. Jessica Baker on South 4th Street is our 2nd place winner.

Our Winner had it all. Uncle Sam, Banners, Buntings, Stars and Flags. TJ Delaney on North 4th Street. One committee member asked if he had painted his Victorian Home RW&B for Patriotic Doors in Olde Williamsburg. Congratulations, TJ!

Business honorable mentions to:

Maham Funeral Home and People’s Bank

Our Business Award winners are:

Third place – Valley View

Second place – Harmony Hill Museum

First place – The American Legion

Thank you all for your participation!

Thank you for supporting our community!!!