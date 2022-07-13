The City of Loveland’s Movie in the Park series is back! The first event is Saturday, July 23 with a showing of The Sandlot.

All movies will be shown at Phillips Park, 11667 Rich Road. Please note this is a location change. Due to increased interest, the event location has been moved from the East Loveland Nature Preserve to Phillips Park.

The July 23 event will begin at 7 p.m. with pre-show fun including games; a dunk tank; a raffle to win tickets to Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Dragons, or Florence Y’alls games; a photo booth with a favorite Sandlot character; and food trucks. The movie will begin at approximately 9 p.m. For more details about the movie night, please visit https://lovinlifeloveland.com/events/movie-in-the-park-the-sandlot/.

This year’s series is presented by the City of Loveland and BRS Insurance. Save the dates for the 2022 lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 17: Cats and Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore

Saturday, Oct. 8: Hocus Pocus