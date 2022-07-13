Simply put, it’s not normal to pee your pants or soil them or experience chronic pelvic pain. Yet men and women of all ages live with pelvic floor dysfunction that causes urinary incontinence, a lack of bowel control, pelvic pain, or, in women, pelvic organ prolapse.
The numbers are staggering:
Half of female athletes experience incontinence during sports participation
- Up to 60% of men experience urinary leakage after prostate removal
- Over 30% of both men and women may experience pain or pelvic floor dysfunction with sexual activity
- Pregnancy and childbirth cause pelvic floor dysfunction in:
- 18% of women who have had one child
- 25% of those who have had two children
- 32% of women have had three or more children
- 33% of those in the second and third trimester of pregnancy and up to three months post-partum
- While childbirth affects the likelihood of pelvic floor issues, up to 13% of women who have never given birth experience pelvic health dysfunction
- Up to 49% of chronic lumber back pain may include pelvic floor dysfunction
- Up to 75% of both men and women experience chronic myofascial (muscular) pelvic pain that affects their daily life.
Mercy Health has a pelvic therapy program that can help identify and treat common pelvic health problems and it invites the public to attend seminars taking place at two locations on July 28:
- 1 p.m. at the Mercy Health – Fairfield HealthPlex, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. To register, go to EventBrite.com and search: Fairfield Pelvic Health Awareness Seminar or call 513-682-1212
- 6 p.m. at the Mercy Health – Anderson HealthPlex, 7495 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255. To register, go to EventBrite.com and search: Anderson Pelvic Health Awareness Seminar or call 513-624-1871
During these free seminars, you will learn about Mercy Health’s wide array of rehabilitation and personal training services, including specialized physical therapy for patients experiencing pelvic health issues. We evaluate each patient thoroughly before designing a treatment plan to address their unique needs with the goal of helping people find relief, be healthier and live better.