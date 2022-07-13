Simply put, it’s not normal to pee your pants or soil them or experience chronic pelvic pain. Yet men and women of all ages live with pelvic floor dysfunction that causes urinary incontinence, a lack of bowel control, pelvic pain, or, in women, pelvic organ prolapse.

The numbers are staggering:

Half of female athletes experience incontinence during sports participation

Up to 60% of men experience urinary leakage after prostate removal

Over 30% of both men and women may experience pain or pelvic floor dysfunction with sexual activity

Pregnancy and childbirth cause pelvic floor dysfunction in:

18% of women who have had one child 25% of those who have had two children 32% of women have had three or more children 33% of those in the second and third trimester of pregnancy and up to three months post-partum

While childbirth affects the likelihood of pelvic floor issues, up to 13% of women who have never given birth experience pelvic health dysfunction

Up to 49% of chronic lumber back pain may include pelvic floor dysfunction

Up to 75% of both men and women experience chronic myofascial (muscular) pelvic pain that affects their daily life.

Mercy Health has a pelvic therapy program that can help identify and treat common pelvic health problems and it invites the public to attend seminars taking place at two locations on July 28:

1 p.m. at the Mercy Health – Fairfield HealthPlex, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield, OH 45014. To register, go to EventBrite.com and search: Fairfield Pelvic Health Awareness Seminar or call 513-682-1212

6 p.m. at the Mercy Health – Anderson HealthPlex, 7495 State Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255. To register, go to EventBrite.com and search: Anderson Pelvic Health Awareness Seminar or call 513-624-1871

During these free seminars, you will learn about Mercy Health’s wide array of rehabilitation and personal training services, including specialized physical therapy for patients experiencing pelvic health issues. We evaluate each patient thoroughly before designing a treatment plan to address their unique needs with the goal of helping people find relief, be healthier and live better.