The West Clermont High School Marching Band is beginning a multi-year campaign with Tag Day 2022. Tag Day is a community-wide event through which the West Clermont Band Programs, a non-profit organization, generate support. On Saturday, July 23, the marching band will request donations by distributing tags in neighborhoods throughout the district. Recipients can scan the QR code printed on these door hangers to learn how they can monetarily support the band programs. These donations will help the program cover competition costs and purchase much-needed items such as instruments, uniforms, and a semi-trailer. The program continues to grow, and the trailers currently used to transport equipment to competitions will soon no longer meet the band’s needs. The neighborhood that raises the greatest funds receives a block party featuring the band. Learn more about this event and donate at wcwolvesband.com/tag-day.

West Clermont High School is located at 4101 Bach Buxton Road in Batavia and is part of the West Clermont Local School District. To contact the band for performances, make a donation, or become a sponsor, please contact booster.president@wcwolvesband.com.