I wonder if you have noticed the fields that are planted with corn and or beans? They look so pretty. I hope all goes well for the farmers with the sun and the rain so they have a great harvest. It sure is pretty to look at. Rows are so straight. I remember planting tobacco with my grandfather. He used a two-seat planter drawn by a tractor. You dropped the tobacco plants in this little slot and the planter did the rest. It was hot work; I guess he couldn’t get enough teen boys to help that year. We also went down the rows after the plants were almost ready to harvest and pulled off the tobacco bugs. We carried a little can of kerosene and dropped the bugs in. Dead on arrival.

I probably have told you I drove the tractor or truck when Grandpa baled hay. I was just a little kid. I remember the boys that loaded the hay were always so nice to me. I thought they were cute!

Let’s see! I fed the chickens, gathered eggs, fed the dogs, fed the pigs; got sick when an old sow ate her babies, hateful old thing! Gave Grandpa’s favorite old cow, Christmas, a good pat whenever I could. I mostly just followed him around and listened to him hum; he always hummed. I loved to hear him say Grace at lunchtime. Then it was time for his and Grandma’s story, “Days of Our Life.” They listened every day and relaxed before beginning chores again.

My Grandparents were a big part of my growing up years. Always loving and kind. I hope my Grandchildren remember me the same way. Remember, whoever God sends you to love, love them with all your heart!