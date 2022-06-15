According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Report, among military veterans, the most common service-connected disability is hearing impairment. Noise exposure during military service causes veterans to have a greater degree of hearing loss than non-veterans.

A study was conducted in 2010 among veteran and non-veteran populations to analyze the prevalence of severe hearing impairment (SHI).

According to the data, veterans were thirty (30%) percent more likely to have SHI than non-veterans.

Among veterans serving in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, (from 2002 to 2010) veterans were four (4) times more likely than non-veterans to have SHI.

Another study conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), in 2012, indicated that the increased use of explosive devices significantly contributed to injuries among soldiers during both Operations. Because the ear is designed to be sensitive to changes in pressure, “it is the most susceptible organ to damage from the pressure created by a blast wave.”

Although hearing loss and tinnitus are the most common conditions of the ear claimed by the veteran, there is another associated condition which is recognized by the VA. This related condition is called Meniere’s Disease or the Meniere’s Syndrome.

The technical description of this illness is “a disorder of the inner ear that is caused by a fluid build-up in the labyrinth.” The labyrinth supports both hearing and balance. The fluid build-up interferes with the nerve signals to the brain and causes recurring vertigo, the loss of balance, dizzy spells, headaches, nausea, sweating, tinnitus and hearing impairment.

The frequencies of Meniere’s Disease symptoms can vary from multiple times a day to only once a month. Although the exact cause of Meniere’s Syndrome is unknown, researchers believe it can be attributed to loud noise explosions, or environmental factors, such as exposure to jet fuel.

If veterans are experiencing a combination of the above listed symptoms, they should contact the VA or their health care provider and request a physical evaluation for Meniere’s Disease. A diagnosis may involve either vestibular tests or an audiometry examination.

It is important for the veteran to describe the symptoms clearly and in detail during the examination process. They should not minimize the effects of the vertigo, dizziness or loss of balance that they currently experience. Also establishing and documenting the frequency and length of time are essential for filing a VA disability compensation claim.

Needless to say, in order to receive disability compensation benefits for Meniere’s Disease and other ear conditions, the veteran must prove the direct military-service connection. This can be provided by a current medical diagnosis, evidence of an in-service incident, and a nexus statement, normally produced by a medical physician.

Based upon the veteran’s presented evidence, the veteran should receive a VA disability rating for their medical condition. Under the VA’s Schedule of Ratings for Meniere’s Disease, the disability ratings range from 30%; 60% or 100%, if the symptoms are severe enough and interfere with the veteran’s ability to work and complete daily tasks.

A 30% VA Disability Rating is granted for a hearing impairment with vertigo less than once a month with or without tinnitus. A 60% VA Disability Rating is granted for a hearing impairment with attacks of vertigo and cerebellar gait occurring from one to four times a month with or without tinnitus.

A VA 100% Disability Rating is granted for a hearing impairment with attacks of vertigo and cerebellar gait occurring more than once weekly, with or without tinnitus.

Veterans who have been diagnosed with Meniere’s Disease or believe that they are suffering from the symptoms of Meniere’s Disease, as a result of their military service, should contact their respective County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) or one of the creditable Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs), such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and consider filing a disability compensation claim with the VA.