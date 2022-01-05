Following a vote of approval at Thursday evening’s school board meeting, the Milford High School Department of Athletics is ready to move forward with the installation of synthetic field turf at its soccer facility, Charity Lucas Field. The project, which will be 100% privately funded by the Milford Athletic Boosters, will transform the facility into a multi-purpose athletic complex as it will also be lined for both lacrosse and football competition.

The Milford Boosters will donate $450,000 up front to start the project, along with a pledge over the next three years to fully fund the cost of the installation. Once completed, the facility will once again become the full-time home of Milford Soccer.

“On behalf of the Milford student-athletes and the community as a whole, I can’t thank the Boosters enough for their amazing generosity in fully funding this project,” Director of Athletics Aaron Zupka stated. “Their commitment to Eagle Athletics is second to none and will provide future Milford student-athletes a great facility for years to come.”

Charity Lucas Field was named after a Milford High School student and varsity soccer player who passed away following a car accident in the summer of 1990 at just 16 years old. The Lucas Family has been instrumental in the construction and upkeep of the formerly grass field ever since. The installation of the new surface will be handled by the Maumee Bay Turf Center.

Milford will host a re-grand opening of the facility in conjunction with the OHSAA Friday Night Futbol season kickoff event on Friday, August 12. The event will feature a girls and varsity doubleheader against Colerain beginning at 5pm. Prior to the girls kickoff, an alumni game and welcome back event will also take place.