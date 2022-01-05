For the last decade, there’s been an unmistakable trend in land—specifically forest—management. Sugar maples are beginning to dominate forest understories (the part of the forest under the tallest trees) while the numbers of oak trees are falling.

“This change to mostly maple over oak trees can have huge impacts on the wildlife that lives in forested areas,” says Cory Christopher, director of conservation at Cincinnati Nature Center. “We need to understand what was happening so we can adjust and adapt our land conservation practices.”

In 2019, conservation staff at the Nature Center began a pair of research projects to figure out why maple trees were becoming more common. The first was a survey of all trees and shrubs in 24 different parts of our old growth forests. Old growth forests are dominated by large, old trees (often more than 150 years old), both alive and dead. Choosing these sections ensured the survey was looking at largely undisturbed tracts of forest.

What they found was that the number of maple and oak trees were independent of each other—maple trees did not inhibit oak tree growth. That meant something else in the woods was tipping the balance between maples and oaks.

“We knew that previous researchers had found several factors impacting oak loss, and two of them stood out: invasive shrubs and drought,” says Christopher. “We have both, so we decided to test the effects of drought and invasive honeysuckle on maple and oak seedlings.”

Using extracts from honeysuckle leaves, which are known to inhibit plant growth, the research team planted acorns and maple seeds in color-coded pots representing honeysuckle extract with and without drought, as well as drought with and without extract.

They found that maple trees tolerate both honeysuckle and drought, but oaks cannot.

“We now know that maples are probably just benefitting from the loss of oaks—they’re not causing it. Honeysuckle, on the other hand, seems to play an important and direct role,” says Christopher. “This is why our research program is so critical; it allows us to be careful and nimble stewards of our natural areas and our finances. And we can pass those best practices onto other conservation organizations and nature preserves.”