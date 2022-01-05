Munn to attend HOBY Leadership Seminar sponsored by Community Savings Bank

Congratulations to Bethel-Tate Sophomore Sarah Munn and a big THANK YOU to Community Savings Bank of Bethel!

Community Savings Bank has sponsored Sarah to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY) in the summer of 2022. HOBY is a nationwide non-profit organization. HOBY’s mission is “to inspire and develop our global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service and innovation.”

Sarah was selected by the teachers and staff at Bethel-Tate High School to participate in this leadership seminar due to her dedication and leadership skills exhibited every day at school. Congratulations Sarah!!