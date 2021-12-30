Elderly woman killed in Milford; grandson charged in connection

By Brett Milam

Editor

When Mary Danbury, 75, didn’t show up to the Kroger on Main Street in Milford where she worked on Dec. 22, the manager of the store requested the Milford Police Department do a welfare check on her.

That welfare check at her residence on Seminole Trail in Milford then turned into a homicide investigation.

Mary’s grandson, Stephan Danbury, 21, was charged with one count of murder in her death.

Jamey Mills, police chief, said there was no evidence of forced entry on Mary’s home.

According to court documents, a Kroger employee even went to Mary’s residence on Seminole Trail, but nobody would come to the door.

When police answered the door when conducting the welfare check, Stephan answered the door and asked why the police were there.

Police told him they were conducting a welfare check.

“Stephan pointed to the living room floor and indicated Mary was laying on the floor and wasn’t doing well,” according to court documents.

One of the officers checked on Mary while another asked Stephan to come outside. He put on his shoes, which the officer observed to allegedly have blood on them. Stephan’s hair also allegedly had blood on it.

Stephan denied causing any injuries to Mary and requested an attorney.

Mark Tekulve, Clermont County Prosecutor, would later add in a press release that Mary was found dead on the floor and a knife and bat were found at the scene.

Clermont County Municipal Court Magistrate Christopher Bazeley set bond at $2 million on Dec. 23. Comments stated by the judge for the added figure were prior convictions on assault and operating a vehicle impaired.

Earlier this year on Sept. 4, Stephan sent threatening text messages to Mary threatening to, “Beat her s**t.”

When he arrived at the house, Stephan began arguing with his mother and Mary tried to intervene. That’s when Stephan struck her in the head multiple times, causing her to fall.

Stephan’s mother then tried to intervene and was also pushed down.

Later that month, Stephan enter a no contest plea and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022 before Judge Kevin Miles.

Eugene Danbury, Mary’s son, who lives in Texas, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Mary’s funeral costs. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $10,000 so far.

“Mary was a kind soul who touched so many people throughout her life. You could always count on Mary to brighten up your day within seconds of speaking with her. She impacted the entire Milford community in the best way possible with her contagious smile and selfless ways,” he said.