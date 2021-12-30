Roy Combs, Sr., 92

Roy Combs Sr., age 92, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital located in Batavia, OH.

Roy was born January 22, 1929 in Ricetown, KY, son to the late Everett and Virgie (Mason) Combs. He was a brick mason, and a member of the Ashland Avenue Baptist church located on Norwood, OH.

He is survived by 7 daughters; Frances (Duane) Glaze of Montana, Shirley M. Gabbard, Patsy A. (Ron) Benjamin, Wanda J. Baker, Rhonda K. (Johnny) Moore, April F. Combs, and Evelyn G. Melton all of Ohio, 3 sisters; Ruth Gabbard, and Jean Huesman of Ohio, and Minnie L. Duncan of Tennessee, more than 20 grandchildren, more than 40 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members, and friends.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; Lottie Combs, 1 son; Roy Combs Jr, 1 daughter; Debra Lee Combs, 1 brother; Ray Combs, and 1 sister; Geneva Combs.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Couch Hopewell Cemetery, located in Beattyville, KY.

To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.