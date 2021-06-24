Cailinn Sindell of Batavia, OH, is a member of the graduating Class of 2021 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 16 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education.

A total of 189 undergraduate students received bachelor’s degrees and 78 graduate students received degrees in counseling, education and business administration.

Two students – Leah Cordy, who received her MBA, and Ayanna Hayes, who received her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology – delivered virtual commencement remarks, along with Heidelberg President Robert H. Huntington and Interim Provost Bryan D. Smith.