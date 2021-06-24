Anaseini Uible, 69

Anaseini Finau Uible, 69, died at home on June 11th, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born on Niuafo’ou, the northern most island in the Kingdom of Tonga in 1951 to the late Masiu and Saveana Finau. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Lopaola.

Ana is survived by her husband Dwayne Brock; her children Cyrus (Aimee), Darius (Acacia), Pasi, Vounga, and Eniketi; her sisters Melesungu, Seneti, Emeline, and Tupousilia, her many grandchildren and other family and friends in Tonga, Australia, New Zealand, Washington, California, and Ohio.

Always an embodiment of generosity she freely would help anyone in need. Hers was a life lived for the purpose of helping others. She had a charisma that attracted people wherever she went.

A gifted athlete, she was at one time one of the fastest sprinters in the Kingdom of Tonga. After emigrating to the USA, she became an avid amateur tennis player winning many tournaments during her years on the court. She was also an advanced juggler.

She greatly appreciated the beauty of the natural world around her. Her home was always filled, inside and out, with plants and flowers. At one time she operated “Ana’s Flowers” in Batavia, Ohio. Later she retired from Kroger as a Floral Department Manager. It was one of her passions.

Another passion was cooking, especially for friends and family. It was a rare day when the smell of her barbeque wasn’t wafting through the neighborhood.

She loved to laugh, to sing, to work and to enjoy life. Her spirituality and her love was her strength.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Ana’s honor to https://www.friendsoftonga.org/.