Stepping Stones hosted its 20th Annual Golf Classic on June 7, 2021 at the O’Bannon Creek Golf Club. Stepping Stones netted more than $82,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Golfers participated in a raffle with eleven excellent packages and four challenges with luxury prizes. As the tournament came to a close, golfers relaxed in the clubhouse where dinner was provided and awards were handed out for top golfers. Nick Binkley, Todd Block, George Musekamp and Charlie Rittgers won the morning tournament and Joe Jankowski, Joseph Jankowski, Jr Joy and Shannon Morgan won the afternoon tournament. Major sponsors from the event included the August A. Rendigs, Jr. Foundation, Edgewell Private Brands, JTG Daugherty Racing and Niagara Bottling, LLC.

“I am so thankful to everyone who came to support Stepping Stones and their much-needed programs,” said event chair Steve Mennen. “We had golf foursomes from all around the country this year which truly shows the impact of the organization.”

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.