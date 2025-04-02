Williamsburg continues to roll in the early portion of the season with three wins to keep its record perfect.

The Ladycats beat Whiteoak, 9-3, March 27 and swept Cincinnati Christian on March 29 to improve to 5-0. Williamsburg opened National Division play Wednesday against Georgetown.

Against Whiteoak, Delaney Donohoo batted 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. KK Pollitt went 1-for-2 with three runs scored, an RBI and two walks.

Williamsburg beat Cincinnati Christian, 7-0, and 14-0.

Williamsburg starting pitcher Alyssa Vearil delivers the ball to home plate during a non-conference softball game March 27, 2025, against Whiteoak at Williamsburg High School. Photo by Sun Sports Reporter Jake Dowling

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!