Matt’s Take – Optimistic despite disappointing opener

Before attending the weekend series against the San Francisco Giants, I was kindly invited to report on the Pure Life Project, as they celebrated World Water Day at the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati on March 26.

Elly De La Cruz volunteered while surprising the Holy Cross baseball team, which was also in attendance. It was a great event, and we are truly lucky to have Elly in Cincinnati spend his time volunteering a day before the most important day of the year, Reds Opening Day.

To learn more about the Pure Life Project, please visit purelifeproject.com, as they are certainly doing great things for the communities around the nation, as well as promoting healthy hydration for the communities who need it most.

