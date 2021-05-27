Howdy folks—The cool weather seems to like hanging on. I read in the paper that the cicadas are a little later coming out, but they will make their appearance when the ground warms up. I can remember years ago about these critters and how they kept things in turmoil.

Well, a church here in Bethel is getting a new preacher. The Community Christian has a new preacher named Rev. Mike Tolle and his wife Toni. The older preacher has now gone to another church.

The Feedmill has animals made out of cement and I saw a giraffe in the yard of the Chief of Police. I saw him the other day and he said he got the critter for his wife for Mother’s Day. I think that was great. As I was riding around I saw one raised bed with big onions and lettuce. I’ve seen several raised beds here in Bethel and that is good for some early vegetables. I bought some peanuts in the shell for the Blue Jays. I was watching and a squirrel got one peanut and went over to the edge of the woods and buried it for later. You can get a large bag of peanuts for the Blue Jays. It is very interesting how they shell the peanut then eat the nut. The cardinal will eat one of the nuts and it is interesting how they roll it around in their beak.

I was talking to the Boars Head Bait Shop in Afton and Wendy said the fisherman think that the crappy have spawned and one fisherman caught a 14 inch crappie along with a lot of crappy that were smaller. They have moved to deeper water. I talked to Sherry’s Lake and the feller said a fisherman caught a 28-pound shovel head catfish this morning. That catfish woke him up! I talked to Cedar Lake and the fishing in their lake is picking up. The biggest fish caught so far is a 35-pound blue catfish. They are stocking this week with big catfish, blue cats and shovel head. One load will go to Sherry’s Lake and that will make fishing exciting so get your heavy line on your real and go after them. There will be lots of channel cats to catch and take home for some good fish fries.

Last week I was riding along the Living the Word Church and both parking lots were full of cars. I saw the church secretary and asked her what was going on. She said there was a graduation for the Happy Days students. She said there were 136 children in there along with parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. The children are ages 3 and 4 years old. That is good for the church to be involved with the children.

I went through Burke Park and there were six mowers cutting grass. The folks here in Bethel are sure keeping their places looking good. I happened to see a garden that I have not seen that had several different kinds of vegetables growing. It sure looked good and makes me a little jealous that I can’t do the garden anymore.

I wrote about the Old Bethel Church in East Fork before, but I am writing about it again. There will be no program there this year due to the virus. We would need to tape the seats off and I am unable to do that. I am so sorry. The Bethel Historical Society and Museum was open when I was out on Saturday, so I stopped and took the elevator up to the second floor. If you haven’t been in there, you are missing something. They have items from the early times up to today. The folks that take care of the museum do a great job. I will write more about the museum next time.

Start your week by praying and praising the good Lord.

God bless all …

More later …