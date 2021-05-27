Letter to the Editor: Upcoming art show presented by local non-profits

National non-profit based in Loveland, The Grail in The US, is excited to announce an upcoming art show themed on the idea of “Our Good Green Earth”. The show will be a collaboration with Northside based art studio Visionaries and Voices. It will include a traditional gallery display and showcase the art of local Grail member, Ingrid Farnham as well as various artists from Visionaries and Voices. A maker space area will include a lesson from one of V+V’s teaching artists and give participants a chance to work as a community to create their own art piece!

The event will take place the afternoon of Saturday June 12th and is free of charge. Any donations are always appreciated. Please RSVP by emailing art@grail-us.org and follow both The Grail and Visionaries and Voices on social media for more details.

The Grail is located in Loveland, Ohio at 931 O’Bannonville Rd 45140. Weather permitting, the event will take place both outdoors and indoors so attendees can create amazing art in a scenic setting. We hope you will all join us for a great afternoon filled with beautiful art and community fun! This program is made possible with funding from The Ohio Arts Council.