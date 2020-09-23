Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association.

The largest Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the region will take place on October 3 as participants spread out and walk around the Tri-State to show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.

Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen in communities throughout the region as participants in the 2020 Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk in their neighborhoods instead of assembling as one large group at Sawyer Point like last year.

Walkers will also have new tools to enhance the Walk experience.

Registration is now open for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually or in small groups to join the movement.

“This Walk is the 8th largest Walk to End Alzheimer’s of more than 600 across the U.S. and is critically important to the care and cure of those battling Alzheimer’s and all dementia, “ said Paula Kollstedt, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati.

“I talk to caregivers every day, and with the added complications of COVID on top of this already devastating disease, they have never needed our free programs and services that are supported by the Walks more,” she said.

This year’s event chair is Bob McEwan. He said, “I walk for my father and mother-in-law who passed with this disease. I walk to honor them, and I walk for my grandchildren so that they will live in a world without Alzheimer’s. I believe in giving back. Life comes in three chapters … Learn, Earn and Return. I am in the Return part of my life and my passion for finding a cure for Alzheimer’s is paramount.”

The goal of this year’s Walk is to raise $1.2M. Last year 5,000 people participated in the event, which the Cincinnati Business Courier rated the third largest non-profit fundraising event in Greater Cincinnati.

This year, the Walk Opening Ceremony and the Promise Garden Ceremony will occur at 8:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed. A Promise Garden will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in which people can view the planted Promise Garden from their vehicle. The Promise Garden will be located at Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave, Cincinnati.

People can go to alz.org/walk to register for the event. Kollstedt encouraged participants to download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app for additional tools.

On Walk Day, participants are encouraged to:

– Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience.

– Livestream the opening Promise Garden Ceremony.

– Walk in your neighborhood.

– Track your steps using the app.

– Visit the Promise Garden location.

The Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of six Walks the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. Last year more than 6,500 Tri-State residents participated in those Walk to End Alzheimer’s events.

The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan.

