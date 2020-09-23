Submitted by Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #63 aided the grave marking effort of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati when they delivered several U.S. Veteran medallions meant expressly for the Loveland Cemetery. Executive Director David Harris, of the JCGC, accepted the medallions and will ensure that they are placed on veterans’ graves in the future.

Chapter #63 Adjutant John Plahovinsak delivered the medallions to Executive Director Harris, after receiving them from the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission. “Their (Clermont County VSC) prompt cooperation and response to our request was truly outstanding and they should be commended,” Adjutant Plahovinsak explained.

There are over 2,500 Jewish veterans in 24 cemeteries buried on properties under the management of the JCGC, however only one cemetery is located within Clermont County. Executive Director Harris noted that there are over 1,000 Jewish veterans buried in other cemeteries in the Greater Cincinnati area.

This year, the JCGC started a comprehensive grave marking program, which was initiated by Dayton Scout Ethan Zied. For attaining his Eagle Scout status, Scout Zied researched the cemeteries managed by the JCGC and located all the graves of Jewish veterans. The JCGC is now marking the graves with the medallions and the U.S. Flags.

Seven members of Chapter #63 participated in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the JCGC’s Walnut Hill Cemetery on September 8, 2020. Prior to the Ceremony, DAV Chapter 63 Commander Gary Lytle learned that only two of the 24 JCGC cemeteries were currently honoring the graves of veterans with both medallions and flags.

“Our DAV Chapter is always trying to make a difference in the lives of veterans and their immediate families,” Commander Lytle explained. “Assisting the JCGC in a grave-marking project is something that we will be proud to do in the future.

It will be another way that we can pay homage to our veterans.”

The Chapter anticipates it will be working on this project with the JCGC in early October.

“Other DAV Chapters in the Hamilton County area are interested in this project and they may join forces for a collective effort,” Lytle said.

In the immediate future, Chapter #63 will also be supporting the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission in their quest to solicit blood for the Hoxworth Blood Center.

“On Friday, Oct. 2, our DAV members will be working with the VSC staff in talking with veterans and also the general public about the importance of giving life-saving blood now,” Chapter Senior Advisor Ray Hutchinson said. “We will also be explaining the DAV Mission, how our DAV Chapter can assist veterans and what we accomplished in both 2018 and 2019 to assist our veterans.”

The DAV Chapter will also be explaining the two free Programs the DAV provides to guarantee that veterans receive the benefits that they earned: the DAV Commander’s Action Network and the DAV’s Local Veterans Assistance Program.

All citizens who stop by the blood collection effort will be eligible for a drawing of a United States Flag. The drawing is free and there is no obligation to donate blood.

“The winning ticket will have the U.S. Flag mailed directly to them,” Advisor Hutchinson concluded.