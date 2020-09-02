Vietnam Veterans of America, Clermont County Chapter 649 presented their August Business of the Month award to Ken Geis, Union Township Administrator, and the Union Township Trustees for their support of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Chapter’s activities in the community. Ben Joehnk, first vice president of VVA Chapter 649, presented the certificate. The award recognizes local businesses and organizations that support Chapter 649. For more information about Chapter 649 and its mission, go to www.vva649.org.