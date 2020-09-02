Submitted by the Ohio River Foundation.

After careful consideration and consultation with experts, the organizers of the Cincinnati Coffee Festival have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event. It was set to take place Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Music Hall in Over-the-Rhine.

“As much as we love gathering thousands of coffee and tea lovers to celebrate their favorite beverages, the health and safety of our attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff are always our top priorities,” Rich Cogen, executive director of Ohio River Foundation, which produces the event, said. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to produce a high-quality, fun and safe event in 2020.”

This would have been the fourth year for the festival, which showcases local and regional coffee roasters, coffee and tea shops, bakers, pastry shops, and chocolatiers. Beyond sampling those vendors’ wares, attendees experience latte art, expert presentations and live music.

Importantly, the event also highlights Ohio River Foundation’s conservation work and serves as a major fundraiser to support it.

The Cincinnati-based nonprofit offers successful programs aimed at protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and its watershed. Coffee has a natural connection to that mission.

“Without great water, you can’t have great coffee,” Cogen said.

To support Ohio River Foundation’s important work, please donate at www.ohioriverfdn.org.

“Although we’re disappointed about not gathering this year, we’re already planning ahead for an even better event in 2021,” Cogen added. “In the meantime, we hope you’ll join us as we continue to celebrate the coffee and tea culture in our area (and beyond). Visit CincinnatiCoffeeFestival.com for some of our favorite ways to do so.”

Join the email list on the event website or follow the Ohio River Foundation Facebook page for announcements about the 2021 Cincinnati Coffee Festival (date TBD).

About Cincinnati Coffee Festival

Cincinnati Coffee Festival is the Midwest’s largest coffee festival, attracting thousands of attendees and vendors from around the region. Activities such as the Latte Art in Action, coffee- and tea-themed demonstrations and live music make it a can’t-miss event for local coffee lovers. For more information, visit CincinnatiCoffeeFestival.com.

About Ohio River Foundation

Ohio River Foundation is dedicated to protecting and improving the water quality and ecology of the Ohio River and all waters in its 11-state watershed.

ORF works towards these goals through environmental education, conservation and advocacy activities that serve to inspire environmental stewardship for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future citizens.

In 2020, ORF celebrates its 20th anniversary of Ohio River watershed work.

During its history, the nonprofit has reached 50,000 students with its freshwater education programs; restored and reconnected more than 200 miles of rivers; removed four dams; planted 6,000 trees; and eliminated more than 100,000 invasive plants.

For more information, visit www.ohioriverfdn.org.