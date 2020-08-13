Submitted by Ohio University.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio University has executed a letter of intent with OhioHealth to provide ancillary services for students, faculty and staff across campuses.

“Ohio University’s partnership with OhioHealth is an essential part of our fall planning,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “We are hopeful that this partnership, along with all of the critically important plans of social distancing, masking, and other tools we have been working on for months, will help keep our students, faculty, staff and community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Specific details of the agreement between the two organizations are still being worked out, but the services could include but wouldn’t be limited to testing and non-clinical case management. All services will be in accordance with Ohio University-approved protocols and procedures.

“As long time partners in the Athens area, our teams at OhioHealth Campus Care, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College recognize the need to help promote a safe environment for students, parents, staff and the community,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, OhioHealth senior vice president, Chief Medical Officer said. “COVID-19 has challenged all of us and we are proud to be working arm in arm with the university and community in an effort to keep people safe.”

The University will continue to provide students, faculty and staff with additional guidance as plans for the fall semester are finalized. For more information visit www.ohio.edu/coronavirus.

About OhioHealth

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, OhioHealth has been recognized as one of the top five large health systems in America by Truven Health Analytics, an honor it has received six times. It is also recognized by Fortune as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” and has been for 13 years in a row, 2007–2019.

Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 30,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a system of 12 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area.

OhioHealth hospitals include OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, OhioHealth Shelby Hospital, OhioHealth Grove City Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Berger Hospital. For more information, please visit OhioHealth.com.

About Ohio University

Ohio University strives to be the best student-centered, transformative learning community in America, where students realize their promise, faculty advance knowledge, staff achieve excellence, and alumni become global leaders. OHIO is committed to fostering, embracing, and celebrating diversity in all its forms. Our Athens Campus offers students a residential learning experience in one of the nation’s most picturesque academic settings. Additional campuses and centers serve students across the state, and online programs further advance the University’s commitment to providing educational access and opportunity. Visit www.ohio.edu for more information.