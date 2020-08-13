Submitted by Marquette University.

This past spring, Morgan Laughlin of Milford, OH, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis. Laughlin earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Laughlin was one of 2,236 students to graduate from Marquette in May. Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws its more than 11,500 students from all 50 states and more than 84 different countries.

Marquette is ranked in the top 10 nationally for job placement.

In addition to its nationally recognized academic programs, Marquette is known for its service learning programs and internships as students are challenged to use what they learn to make a difference in the world.

