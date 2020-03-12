Better Angels-Brown County Alliance, a bipartisan, non-profit organization, has been formed to promote respectful dialogue in political discussions here in Southern Ohio. To learn more about Better Angels check out their website: www.better-angels.org

Better Angels-Brown County Alliance will be having the second of a series of public debates on Wednesday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Michael parish hall, 220 South High St., (U S Route 68) Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 (note new location)

The debate resolution is: “Resolved: The southern border needs to be controlled by expanding the wall.”

If you have an opinion in support of the resolution, or if you disagree with the resolution, come and let your voice be heard. We will invite speakers to make a brief statement either in support of or in opposition to the resolution. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions about what the speakers have said. These debates are non-confrontational and closely moderated to keep the discussion on topic and respectful. There is no charge for attending, but it is preferred that you get a ticket by going to https://www.eventbrite.com and searching for events in Mt. Orab, Ohio on March 18.

Any questions, call co-chairs Dan Verney at 513-256-5023 or Pat Hornschemeier 513-752-0647.

Please join us on Mar. 18.