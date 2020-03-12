Registration is now open for the Red Cross Leadership Development Camp. The camp, which caters to teens ages 13-17, entering grades 8-12, is made possible in part due to the generosity of the Charles H. Dater Foundation which has provided on-going financial support for the camp.

In 2019, the Dater Foundation supplied a $20,000 grant for LDC.

“The Charles H. Dater Foundation has a long tradition of supporting projects that benefit young people,” said Stephanie Byrd, CEO of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the Dater Foundation for their support of our Leadership Development Camp which is designed to build confidence and leadership skills in teenagers through a fun and positive environment.”

Campers participate in small and large group activities, gain knowledge on the Red Cross and its mission, learn hands-only CPR, as well as take classes on leadership topics such as; public speaking, decision making, project management, money management, and more.

Registration is currently open for the 2020 Leadership Development Camp , which will be held July 14 through 17 on the campus of Xavier University.

Those who are interested in registering for the leadership camp, please go to: bit.ly/ldcapp20.