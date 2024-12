The February 2020 Business of the Month Award was presented to TQL for their continued support of VVA 649 through their sponsorship of our annual golf outing.

The award was presented to Meggie Strawser, Corporate Giving Specialist by VVA 649 Second Vice President, Ken Williamson.

The Business of the Month award recognizes local businesses for their support of VVA 649’s mission. For more information go to www.vva649.org.