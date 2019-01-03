Researchers are searching for a Native American enclosure in Williamsburg.

The “Menorah Mound” or “Hanukkah Mound” was originally drawn by William Lytle, the founder of Williamsburg.

The drawing appears to have the nine candles as well as what Gary Knepp, a former UC Clermont history professors, calls an ancient oil lamp.

Knepp was contacted by two researchers at the Heartland’s research group to help locate where the enclosure might be.

The drawing was shown to Thomas Jefferson while Jefferson was negotiating the Louisiana Purchase, Knepp said.

To locate where the enclosure might be, researchers used special mapping technology.

The first piece of equipment that was used was LIDAR, which is on a drone and uses lasers to remove vegetation and tree coverage from the image.

The other equipment that was used is a magnetometer, which has similar technology to MRI equipment. The device is put on a cart and rolled across the land to see if there are any disruptions in the soil. To have this device, operators from Germany had to be on site.

The technology cost was about $2,000 per day, Knepp said.

Knepp said that there were many theories on why this enclosure was drawn with what appears to be a Menorah.

“Some people believe that this is evidence of Jewish settlements in North America. There are legendary stories of the lost tribe of Israel,” Knepp said.

Some Mormons believe that this validates the book of Mormon, Knepp said.

Other archaeologists believe that it was used as a ceremonial location for the summer and winter solstices.

The area that was looked at was about 60 acres. The location will not be revealed until there is more evidence in order to protect residents’ land.

While the study is inconclusive, there was enough found to come back and keep looking, Knepp said.

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Mound.jpg