A new development is coming to Pierce Township.

The development, which will be called Merwin Oaks, was approved with conditions at a Pierce Township public hearing on Dec. 27. It is projected to be located at 3728 Merwin Ten Mile Road.

In the staff report, Dani Speigel, zoning inspector, said two street lights and an easement for a sidewalk were proposed.

The staff requested more information about the style, materials and square footage of the houses, Speigel said.

The houses will be built between 1,600 and 2,000 square feet, not including garages or basements.

This development is the first to have gotten this far in the new process, Allen Freeman, township chair, said.

Amiee Imbus of Scott Imbus Development Co., who is heading the Merwin Oaks development plan, said that she was not given the opportunity to be fully prepared.

“We have everything except for the house plan,” Imbus said. “If we go with 14 lots the houses are going to be one size, but if we go with the way that it is already zoned, which is ten lots, the houses are going to be another (size).”

Loretta Rokey, township administrator, said that it is never too late to ask for more information.

One of the conditions that was agreed upon was to not have trees in the front yards of the lots because they could cause road damage.

Nick Kelly, township trustee, said that the houses were going to cost between $300,000 and $400,000, which he thought was high for the amount of square footage.

Imbus said that cost of the homes seemed high because the basements and/or garages were not included in the calculation of the square footage.

https://www.clermontsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Pierce-Twp.jpg