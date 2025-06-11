COLUMBUS — A couple of first-time qualifiers made the most of their inaugural trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet.

Loveland’s Rez Rokicki and West Clermont’s David Lack both won silver medals on Day 2 of the

Division I competition June 7 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Rokicki threw a mark of 180 feet, 3 inches in the discus, and Lack set a new personal best with a height of 6 feet, 9 inches in the high jump. Both entered their respective events seeded well.

