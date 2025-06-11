Loveland starting pitcher Henry Bradley celebrates after striking out Teays Valley’s Jayden Morrison to end the bottom of the third inning of a Division II, Region 8 semifinal baseball game June 3, 2025, at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

Loveland’s Blake Carrigan celebrates with the Tigers faithful after hitting a game-tying two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning of a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

Loveland first baseman Derek Fleming catches a pop fly as he falls during a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

Loveland’s CJ Margraf makes contact with a pitch during a Division II, Region 8 championship game June 5, 2025, against Anthony Wayne at Athletes in Action Sports Complex in Xenia.

XENIA — The Division II, Region 8 championship game between Loveland and Anthony Wayne had a little bit of everything.

Rain dampened the turf diamond in the first few innings, and the Tigers trailed for the first time in the Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball tournament, with a roller coaster of emotions as a consistent theme throughout.

“One team had to get a clutch hit at one point today, and it just happened to be them,” Loveland coach Ryne Terry said. “It was a great regional final game. You couldn’t have asked for anything else.”

Loveland trailed by as much as 3-0 but cut into the Generals’ lead before Blake Carrigan’s first-pitch, game-tying two-run home run eventually sent the game into extra innings. Each team had opportunities to lead or win the game, but Anthony Wayne came away victorious in the bottom of the 11th inning when Mason Dzierwa’s first-pitch hit to center field scored Ben Nieckarz for a 4-3 Anthony Wayne win.

