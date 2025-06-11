Approximately 42,000 second-half real estate tax bills were mailed on June 6, said Clermont County Treasurer Jeannie M. Zurmehly. The deadline for payment, without penalty, is July 9. Taxes can be paid by mail or in person at the Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 101 E. Main Street, Batavia, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Taxes may also be paid by credit card or e-check, go to www.clermonttreasurer.org.

A night deposit is located at the Main Street entrance of the Administration Building for payment of taxes after hours. Taxpayers with questions may call 513-732-7254 or email us at [email protected].

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!

https://www.clermontsun.com/subscribe