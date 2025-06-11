BETHEL — While Lori Lenhart has revived the Bethel-Tate tennis program, she aims to keep it going for generations with an annual tennis camp.

Lenhart, with the help of her players and community members, hosted the United States Tennis Association-sponsored Swing, Hit & Ace program last month in Bethel. The entry-level program is designed for players from 5 to 14 years old who have little to no experience in tennis.

The program took place from May 13 to 16 at Bethel-Tate Middle School, and this year’s event had the largest number of participants.

“It shows that if you bring or provide something to our youth that they didn’t have access to before and you make it fun and engaging, and I think a lot of kids and parents see the success of our team, kids are going to come,” Lenhart said. “It shows that there is interest here; we just have to provide it, and now that we are providing that, it is growing.”

This year’s camp had 32 kids split into two age groups over three days of activities. The camp was able to function indoors despite a couple of rainy evenings. The last night of the camp featured the inaugural Family Tennis Fun Night. It drew about 40 people and included tennis games, music, pizza and prizes.

