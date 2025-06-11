New Richmond’s Harrison claims 2nd straight outdoor state title

New Richmond’s Grant Harrison clears the bar at 16 feet, 7 inches to set a new Ohio High School Athletic Association State Meet Division II record on May 6, 2025, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Harrison won his second straight outdoor state track and field title in the pole vault.

New Richmond’s Grant Harrison competes in the Division II pole vault May 6, 2025, at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

COLUMBUS — Before storm clouds rolled over Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that ultimately delayed the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Meet, Grant Harrison put his stamp on his final high school meet.

The recent New Richmond graduate won his second straight outdoor state title in pole vault June 7 with a vault of 16 feet, 7 inches.

“I have not (coached anyone like Harrison), and I don’t know many people that have,” New Richmond pole vault coach Mark Weitzel said. “Whatever sport or whatever he does, he is good at. When he came along, he was all about football and other sports, but then he discovered pole vaulting in his freshman year. He caught the bug, and he went from 12 feet to 15 feet to 17 feet. Now, he is a two-time state champion with a full-time commitment to UK.

“Athletes like that don’t come along. I have the most fun coaching that guy.”

Harrison was the last pole vaulter standing in the Division II competition, and all he needed to do was clear the bar at 15 feet, 6 inches. Three athletes remained at 14 feet, 10 inches, but none cleared the bar at 15-2. Harrison was seeded at 15-6.

“(Christian Hills Christian Academy’s Curtis) Rempe is usually the last one left by the time I’m up, but it didn’t happen today,” Harrison said. “Either way, my focus is to clear the first bar.”

Harrison cleared the bar at 15-6 on his second vault to win the state title.

