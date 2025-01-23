Some might bemoan the recent snowy and cold weather that our region has seen, but local first responders are taking advantage of the conditions and holding trainings that are weather-specific.

Williamsburg Township Emergency Medical Services shared that they are using the icy conditions to refresh important life-saving skills and techniques.

“Training with our neighboring departments and mutual aid partners brings additional advantages should the need arise for us to use these skills and equipment in a real rescue,” read information shared by Williamsburg Twp. EMS, who gave thanks to the Stonelick Fire Department for hosting the recent training.

Recently, the Central Joint Fire-EMS District took advantage of the cold conditions, too. Staff did some rescue training in the pond at the Batavia Township Park located at 1535 Clough Pike.

It was noted that while swimming at the pond is prohibited, fishing is permitted, once the ice melts.