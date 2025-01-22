The Ohio Power Siting Board has approved the Clear Mountain Energy Center solar project.

The board approved the project on Jan. 16.

Clear Mountain Energy Center is a solar energy generation facility near the village of Williamsburg and will be sited in parts of Williamsburg, Jackson, and Batavia townships.

The project is being developed by Savion, a Shell Group portfolio company.

Approximately 700 acres of land will be utilized for the project, which is expected to generate up to 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity and provide 52 MW of battery energy storage over its expected 35-year operating life.

To read the full story, purchase your copy of The Clermont Sun, or become a subscriber and never miss local coverage.

Subscribe to The Clermont Sun today!