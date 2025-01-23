Loveland Madeira Road Roadway Improvements, ODOT PID 120732

The City of Loveland, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, is proposing a roadway improvement project on Loveland Madeira Road, from West Loveland Avenue to just past Valley View Lane. Proposed improvements are being funded by a $4.6-million grant through the OKI Regional Council of Governments, and include the following:

Pedestrian enhancements, including sidewalk installation on the east side of the roadway and a multi-use path on the west side of the roadway.

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Valley View Lane and Loveland Madeira Road to add a fourth leg of the intersection to accommodate future property development.

Streetscape enhancements, including street trees, lighting, green stormwater infrastructure, benches, high visibility crosswalks, bike racks, and burying all overhead utilities underground.

Grass-center median installation at various locations to manage traffic movement.

Permanent and temporary right-of-way will be required in order to complete the proposed work. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2028.

The City of Loveland is hosting a public meeting to ensure the proposed project is viable and successful. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the project and proposed improvements with the community, answer questions, and gather community input before making final decisions. We are asking all those interested to attend and participate in this public meeting, which is being conducted in-person.

In-Person Public Meeting

When: February 12, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM

This will be an open house event with no formal presentation.

Where: City Hall, City of Loveland

120 W Loveland Avenue

Loveland, Ohio 45140

Project Website: https://www.lovelandoh.gov

Additional materials will be made available at the public meeting and on the project website. We invite you to review the materials once they are available and submit your questions using the comment form on the website, or by one of the contact methods listed below. Your feedback is welcome at any time but must be received by March 12, 2025, to be formally documented and considered during the preliminary project development phase.

Individuals who require reasonable accommodation to participate in this meeting should contact Chris Wojnicz by February 1, 2025. Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin, or disability. A printout of the exhibits will be provided to any individual having issues accessing the project website or attending the meeting. Please send a request using one of the contact methods listed below.