U.S. Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) was sworn in to the 119th Congress on Friday, January 3, 2025 alongside his parents, wife, and three daughters, representing Ohio’s Second Congressional District.

“I am eager to get to work and deliver real results to Ohio’s Second Congressional District,” said Congressman Taylor. “Having been born and raised in Southern Ohio, it is truly humbling to bring my community’s voice to the halls of Congress and make its priorities heard.”

“The 119th Congress is a critical opportunity to pass legislation that puts the needs of hardworking Americans first,” continued Congressman Taylor. “As a small businessman and a former prosecutor, I know the importance of getting the job done and doing the job right. I look forward to being a strong, effective, and conservative voice for Southern Ohioans by supporting legislation that grows our economy and workforce, keeps our Nation safe, and puts America first.”

Congressman Taylor succeeds former Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who retired from elected office in 2024 after serving in Congress since 2013.

Congressman David Taylor represents Ohio’s Second Congressional District which includes Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs counties, as well as part of Fayette County. Prior to serving in Congress, Taylor worked as an assistant prosecutor for Clermont County before joining his family’s concrete business, where he ultimately served as President. Please visit https://taylor.house.gov/ for more information.